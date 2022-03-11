Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.