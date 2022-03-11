Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

UBER stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

