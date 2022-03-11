Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

