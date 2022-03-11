UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

