UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $744,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,269 shares of company stock worth $48,174,849. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

