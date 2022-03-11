UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 49.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $350.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.92 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.