UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

