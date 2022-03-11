UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,937 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 975,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 225,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $518,811 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

