UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,870,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.