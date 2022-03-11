UBS Group AG Acquires 1,580 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amdocs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

