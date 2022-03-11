UBS Group AG Acquires 2,238 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $89.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

