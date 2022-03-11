UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 125.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

