UBS Group AG Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,095 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

