UBS Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($135.87).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €101.26 ($110.07) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a one year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.38.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

