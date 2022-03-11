UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.15. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $646,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,918. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

