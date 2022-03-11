UFP Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.