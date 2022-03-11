Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.87.

ULTA stock opened at $379.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

