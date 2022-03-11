Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $261.08 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

