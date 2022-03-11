Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($38.59) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.47 ($39.64).

Shares of UN01 opened at €19.98 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.60 and its 200 day moving average is €37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. Uniper has a 12-month low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

