United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in February

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UMLGF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.
United Malt Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Malt Group (UMLGF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.