United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in February

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UMLGF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

United Malt Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

