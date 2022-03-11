United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

