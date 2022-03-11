United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.70 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.83.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
