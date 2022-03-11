Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Univar Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univar Solutions by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 698,463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

