Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

