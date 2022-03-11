Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 11,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average daily volume of 1,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

