Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

