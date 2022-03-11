Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

NYSE VHI traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valhi has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

