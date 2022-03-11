Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.93. 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.