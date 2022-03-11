Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $37.53.
