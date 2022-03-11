Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter.

NOCT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

