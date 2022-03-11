Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $224,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $373,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

