VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 18,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after buying an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $254.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.