Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

