Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 248,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 154,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

