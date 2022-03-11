Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VAW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,461. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $201.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

