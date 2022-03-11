Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,927. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86.

