Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 598.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

