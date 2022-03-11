Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. 8,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.