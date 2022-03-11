Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48.

