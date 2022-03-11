Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.38. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCM shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.98 million and a PE ratio of 64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

