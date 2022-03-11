Velo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velo has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

