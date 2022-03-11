VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 36,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

