Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 358.02% from the stock’s previous close.
VSTM stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.
In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
