Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,815 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

