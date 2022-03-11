Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

