Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VERX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of VERX opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

