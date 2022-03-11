Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

