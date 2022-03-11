Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

