VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 2,804 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.