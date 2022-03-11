Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 20,833,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,193,533. The company has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

